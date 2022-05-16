South Korea tries to offer North Korea help to fight COVID-19

South Korea has tried to transmit through working channels a proposal to cooperate in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus in the DPRK, but the authorities in Pyongyang have not yet unambiguously responded to the initiative, Yonhap news agency reported.
On Monday, speaking in parliament, President Yoon Seok-yeol indicated that in the event of a positive decision by North Korea, South Korea is ready to supply necessary assistance there, including medicines, vaccines and medical instruments. It was also about sending specialists. Earlier, the Yonhap agency, citing a diplomatic source, claimed that Pyongyang turned to Beijing for help in the fight against coronavirus.
On May 12, the Korean Central News Agency reported that people infected with the coronavirus were detected in North Korea for the first time. To date, the total number of deaths has been 50, the number of patients with corresponding symptoms has exceeded 1.2 million.