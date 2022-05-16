News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies
Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian police appealed to citizens to stop car rallies.

The statement noted that "moving in such a group manner not only violates traffic rules, disturbs traffic, but also creates a threat to traffic safety. Such actions are an offense and involve administrative liability.

We urge drivers to refrain from offenses, attempts to limit the right of other citizens to move by obstructing traffic and to comply with the rules of coexistence and mutual respect for all traffic participants," reads the statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos