Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies

Armenian police appealed to citizens to stop car rallies.
The statement noted that "moving in such a group manner not only violates traffic rules, disturbs traffic, but also creates a threat to traffic safety. Such actions are an offense and involve administrative liability.
We urge drivers to refrain from offenses, attempts to limit the right of other citizens to move by obstructing traffic and to comply with the rules of coexistence and mutual respect for all traffic participants," reads the statement.