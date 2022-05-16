News
Major action of disobedience to be held in Yerevan on Tuesday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of parliament from the opposition "Armenia" bloc, appealed to compatriots:

"Dear compatriots, tomorrow morning we will have to do a very important thing. I appeal to all public figures, active users of social networks, every Armenian concerned about the fate of Artsakh and Armenia, urge your followers to go out into the streets and hold acts of disobedience tomorrow at 8 am," Saghatelyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"Write on your social media pages about our actions, organize small groups with the help of your friends and subscribers and block off all the streets of Yerevan tomorrow morning. This is a very important cause. Victory is near. God help us all," Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote.
