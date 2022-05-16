News
Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s
Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey hopes that the US Congress will approve Ankara's request for the purchase of American F-16s, said spokesman, chief adviser to the Turkish president on foreign policy, Ibrahim Kalin.

"The Biden administration has taken a number of concrete, positive steps to move this thing forward" and receive congressional approval for the deal, which would boost bilateral ties and also NATO defences in challenging times, he told Reuters.

"More cooperation and understanding has been underway."

The United States previously sent an official notice to Turkey about its exclusion from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters due to Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The States canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkey, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project - the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan subsequently announced a US proposal to buy other fighters, but not the fifth, but the fourth generation - the F-16.

This issue will also have to be agreed upon in the US Congress - the State Department is lobbying this issue, convincing congressmen that the deal serves the interests of Washington.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
