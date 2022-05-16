News
CSTO leaders will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


The leaders of the CSTO member countries will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation, including taking into account the results of the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the organization's anniversary summit, which is taking place in Moscow.

“Today we will sign a joint statement, which, taking into account the experience gained in the course of, among other things, the mentioned operation [in Kazakhstan], will confirm the determination of our states to continue to cooperate in partnership in various areas of military and defense development, to increase coordinated actions in the international arena," Putin said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
