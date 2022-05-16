CSTO countries leaders adopt several documents following summit in Moscow

The heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a number of multilateral documents following the summit, which took place on Monday in the Russian capital.

Among them is the Statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council in connection with the 30th anniversary of the treaty itself and the 20th anniversary of the association.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, it is planned, among other things, to sign a joint statement, which, taking into account the experience gained during the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, will confirm the determination of the CSTO countries to continue to cooperate in a partnership manner in various areas of military and defense development, to increase coordinated action in the international arena.

The meeting was attended by Russian, Belarus, Armenian, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan leaders.