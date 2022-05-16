Drunk person attacked doctor in Yerevan

A drunk person has attackerd a doctor and an ambulance driver in Yerevan.
Taguhi Stepanyan, director of the Ambulance CJSC, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the incident took place in one of the houses on Arestavorner-Remeslennikov Street.
What exactly caused the attack is not yet known.
It is only known that the attackers were the drunk husband and son of the patient, and the attack was committed after assistance had been rendered. According to the interlocutor, the doctor was hit on the head with a crowbar and his nose was broken.
The police said that materials are being prepared on the fact of the incident, there is a detainee.