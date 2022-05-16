Shell filling stations close in Russia

Filling stations of the Anglo-Dutch Shell, which has announced its intention to phase out all Russian hydrocarbons and has entered into an agreement to sell its marketing business to Lukoil, are beginning to close, Interfax reports.
A notice has been posted at the gas station about the temporary closure of fuel dispensers from May 15 and the termination of the Shell ClubSmart loyalty program from May 20, 2022. Its participants had the opportunity to accumulate points until May 13 inclusive, and you can use the points until May 20. “After May 20, it will be impossible to write off the accumulated points, the message says.
Shell confirmed that at the stations included in the perimeter of the deal with Lukoil, the sale of fuel has been completely suspended, while shops and cafes continue to work for the time being.