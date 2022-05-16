Belarus PM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will leave for a working visit to Azerbaijan on May 18, BelTA informs citing the press service of the government.
“The focus of the visit is concrete and practical. If the Azerbaijani side is not interested in some areas, they have better offers from other states, then we need to find new ones. Look for opportunities to increase trade. Today it is necessary to get a real snapshot of the situation and determine the points of growth that we must promote and discuss in detail,” said Roman Golovchenko in a video commentary on the Telegram channel.
The two-day program includes meetings with the country's leadership, visits to the Ganja Automobile Plant, the Caspian Agro and Inter Food international exhibitions, as well as the Iglim production enterprise.
In addition, a business meeting of business circles of Belarus and Azerbaijan is planned within the framework of the visit.