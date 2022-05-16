Pashinyan slams CSTO member states

Last year, these days, Azerbaijani troops invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. Armenia turned to the CSTO with a request to launch the mechanisms provided for by the CSTO response procedure. Unfortunately, it cannot be said that the Organization reacted as Armenia expected, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the CSTO Council in Moscow on May 16.

“Besides, we have been raising the issue of the sale of weapons by the CSTO member states to countries unfriendly to Armenia for a long time. As a result, these weapons were used against Armenia and the Armenian people. This is also a problem. To be honest, the reaction of the CSTO member states during the 44-day war, after the war, did not inspire Armenia and the Armenian people.

But I want to emphasize the special role of Russia and Russian President Putin in ending hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia continues to adhere to the tripartite statements of 9 November, 11 January and 26 November.

Armenia is committed to the further development of the CSTO. We regard the Organization as a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Eurasian region, the security of Armenia. In general, we are positively disposed towards the full support of the Organization and its further development,” Pashinyan added.