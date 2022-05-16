News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Pashinyan slams CSTO member states
Pashinyan slams CSTO member states
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Last year, these days, Azerbaijani troops invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. Armenia turned to the CSTO with a request to launch the mechanisms provided for by the CSTO response procedure. Unfortunately, it cannot be said that the Organization reacted as Armenia expected, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the CSTO Council in Moscow on May 16.

“Besides, we have been raising the issue of the sale of weapons by the CSTO member states to countries unfriendly to Armenia for a long time. As a result, these weapons were used against Armenia and the Armenian people. This is also a problem. To be honest, the reaction of the CSTO member states during the 44-day war, after the war, did not inspire Armenia and the Armenian people.

But I want to emphasize the special role of Russia and Russian President Putin in ending hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia continues to adhere to the tripartite statements of 9 November, 11 January and 26 November.

Armenia is committed to the further development of the CSTO. We regard the Organization as a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Eurasian region, the security of Armenia. In general, we are positively disposed towards the full support of the Organization and its further development,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism
"Unfortunately, we cannot say that the Organization responded as Armenia expected...
 CSTO declares readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO
“The situation in Afghanistan and on other external borders of the CSTO member states causes concern...
 Tokayev says situation in Afghanistan threatens stability of CSTO countries
The unstable situation in this country, as well as the unabated activity of armed groups on the territory of Afghanistan...
 Pashinyan: CSTO countries should act as a united front on international platforms
“Regarding the votes of the member countries of our organization...
 Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden
“Such a change in the country’s foreign policy could negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations...
 CSTO countries leaders adopt several documents following summit in Moscow
Among them is the Statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council in connection...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos