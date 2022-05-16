News
CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism
CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Many proposals were made today to increase the efficiency of crisis response, including by Armenia on the basis of practical experience gained in Kazakhstan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas responded to criticism of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"After all, on the whole, the system worked. Yes, we had to handle some things manually. This should not be the case, now the task is to make adjustments without breaking the established system, which worked and allowed to perform the task, including in Kazakhstan.

Conclusions have been made, and adjustments will be made.

We also talked about the Caucasus. This question will be worked out and discussed," he noted.

On 16 May at the meeting of the CSTO Council, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that last year Azerbaijani troops invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. "Armenia asked the CSTO to launch the mechanisms stipulated by the CSTO response order. Unfortunately, we cannot say that the Organization responded as Armenia expected," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
