French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigns

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reported.
His allies have said he will most likely appoint a woman, who would be the first since Edith Cresson briefly occupied the job during the presidency of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand in the early 1990s.
The current labor minister, Elisabeth Borne, is expected to get the post. Borne served briefly as minister of the environment in 2019, promoting bicycle-oriented policies. She then led the Labor Department and oversaw negotiations with unions that led to cuts in unemployment benefits.