Stoltenberg discusses with Cavusoglu decision of Finland and Sweden to become NATO members

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for membership in the alliance.
"Spoke with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about the decisions by our closest partners Finland & Sweden to apply for NATO membership. Turkey is a valued Ally & any security concerns need to be addressed. We must stand together at this historic moment," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.
Ankara opposed the membership of these two countries in the alliance. Turkish President Erdogan accused them of supporting "terrorist organizations" and lamented the sanctions imposed on Turkey. He said Turkey could not say yes to Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO.