Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan's son live on Facebook
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


The son of the second president of Armenia, Levon Kocharyan, who was apprehended today was live on Facebook from a police car.

"They tried to do it in a rude and impudent manner. The answer will not be long in coming.

What's interesting is that they apprehended us around 08:30, took about 50 minutes through traffic to Zeytun, only after we got there, it turned out that there was no place, now they take us to Erebuni department. They can't even coordinate and organize our apprehension.

The fight goes on, don't come to the department, better go out on the streets and do what we do," said Levon Kocharyan.
