Armenia Foreign Minister heads to Brussels

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Brussels where the 4th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council will take place.
According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the session, the sides will discuss the implementation of Armenia-EU comprehensive and enlarged partnership agreement and economic and investment programs, cooperation in the spheres of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. An exchange of views on trade-economic and sectoral cooperation, as well as the start of the dialogue on visa regime liberalization will take place.
Issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as regional security will be discussed.
The Armenian delegation will be led by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the EU delegation will be led by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
During the visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister will also meet with various EU officials.