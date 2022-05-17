News
EU FMs approve decision to allocate another €500 million to Ukraine
EU FMs approve decision to allocate another €500 million to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Foreign ministers of 27 countries of the European Union (EU) have approved a decision to allocate to Ukraine 500 million euros more for purchasing arms from the European Peace Fund, bringing the total amount to €2 billion, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday.

His remarks came at a press conference after the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

“We have decided to allocate an additional €500 million for the supply of arms. Now the amount of assistance from the European Peace Fund reaches €2 billion,” the European politician said.

The head of European diplomacy also noted that the military aid from the European Peace Fund, unlike other types of arms supplies to Ukraine, "is gratuitous."

He also said that the EU would never recognize a single square kilometer of Ukrainian territory as annexed to Russia. He noted hat the EU "fully supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Borrell also promised that the European Union would continue to put sanctions pressure on Russia, but admitted that EU foreign ministers have not even tried to find a compromise on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo, because of very serious disagreements. In his opinion, the approval of this new sanctions package is a matter of weeks.
