Turkey expects Putin's visit, Kremlin denies information

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the coming days, the newspaper Star reported.
According to the newspaper, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan invited his Russian counterpart for a business summit in a phone conversation.
The material said that on Wednesday, a delegation from Russia, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will arrive in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish agencies to discuss economic issues. It is specified that the businessmen in the delegation will assess the investment opportunities of Turkey.
According to the newspaper, the meetings of the delegation will prepare the ground for a meeting between the heads of Turkey and Russia.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied information that Turkey is expecting Vladimir Putin to visit, TASS reports.
"I have no such information. As far as I know, there will be no visit of Putin to Ankara in the next few days," he said answering the journalists' questions.
He added that such a trip is not expected "in the coming weeks either."