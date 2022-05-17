More than 30 mafia suspects arrested in Italy

Italian law enforcement authorities have arrested 31 people suspected of having links to the mafia, Ansa agency reported.

According to its data, the arrested were also charged with possession and production of drugs, weapons possession, extortion and other crimes. It is noted that 29 people were taken into custody and two were placed under house arrest. The arrests took place in Sicily, Calabria and in the north of the country.

They were alleged members of the Sicilian Mafia Cosa Nostra. In particular, the investigation revealed that the criminal group was involved in the theft three years ago, 16 thousand medical masks for their subsequent resale. Law enforcement authorities also seized about 80 kg of drugs. According to investigators' calculations, the cost of that amount of drugs on the black market is more than 8 million euros.