Russian Foreign Ministry announces Ukraine's withdrawal from negotiations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that negotiations with Ukraine have stopped.

"Negotiations are not continuing. Ukraine has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process," he told reporters. When asked a clarifying question, he replied that negotiations are not going on "in any form," Kommersant reported.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov first reported problems in negotiations with Ukraine in mid-April. Then he said that the Kremlin was dissatisfied with the Ukrainian side because of frequent changes of position in the negotiations. On 4 May, Peskov said that there was "hardly any momentum in the negotiations, rather the opposite".

On 13 May, the Kremlin reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the negotiations were "essentially blocked by Kiev." On 14 May, in a conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Vladimir Putin said that the negotiation process was "in fact" suspended "by Kiev, which has not shown interest in serious and constructive dialogue."

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of refusing to negotiate. Dmytro Kuleba, head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stated that "Russia does not show readiness to conduct real and meaningful negotiations."