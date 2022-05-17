Russian MFA: Russia does not rule out trilateral summit with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Moscow does not rule out holding a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in person, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS when asked whether a trilateral summit between Russia and Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible in the near future as part of the search for a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"We continue systematic work at all levels to implement the trilateral agreements at the highest level of 9 November, 2020, 11 January and 26 November, 2021. The leaders are in constant contact. We do not rule out the organization of a face-to-face meeting. On 12 May Sergey Lavrov discussed the entire range of issues of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan in Dushanbe during talks with his colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia 'on the fields' of the CIS Ministerial Council," he said.