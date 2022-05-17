Finnish parliament approves application for NATO membership

Finland overwhelmingly approved the proposal to join NATO after a parliamentary debate. Fewer than 10 deputies opposed the proposal, DW reports.
Finland's legislature approved the country's NATO membership bid by 188 votes to 8, parliament speaker Matti Vanhanen said.
The vote came after a parliamentary debate in which the foreign affairs committee said that Russia's long-standing aggressive policy and its goal of dividing Europe into new spheres of influence have taken on a new dimension since the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Failure to respond will narrow Finland’s foreign, security and defense policy, the ministry added.