ECO PA chairmanship passes from Pakistan to Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

The chairmanship in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has passed from Pakistan to Azerbaijan. This decision was made today in Baku at the third general conference of the assembly, Azerbaijani media reported.

The event is attended by delegations headed by the Secretary General of the PA ECO, the heads of the parliaments of Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The ECO as a regional organization was established by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey in 1977.
