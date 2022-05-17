Gas rationing for German industry will take place subject to certain criteria

German finance minister open to idea of ​​'seizing' Russian state assets

Hungary says giving up Russian oil will cost at least €770m

European Commission says opening accounts in rubles in Russian bank to pay for gas would violate sanctions

NEWS.am digest: over 400 protesters apprehended in Yerevan, Azovstal siege ends as Ukraine surrenders

Biden to host Swedish and Finnish leaders to discuss their NATO membership bids

Cavusoglu and Blinken to discuss process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

US plans to propose to Europe to introduce tariffs on Russian oil instead of embargo

Ameriabank awarded with TFP Prize for Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade by EBRD

March is over: New petition submitted to Prosecutor General's Office to detain PM

Opposition Resistance Movement kicks off in Yerevan

Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership on May 18

US Air Force announces successful test of ARRW hypersonic missile prototype in California

ECO PA chairmanship passes from Pakistan to Azerbaijan

Andrea Wiktorin says law enforcement must refrain from using disproportionate force

More than 30 mafia suspects arrested in Italy

Finnish parliament approves application for NATO membership

Media: Ukrainian military is being taken out of Azovstal in Mariupol

Turkey expects Putin's visit, Kremlin denies information

Russian MFA: Russia does not rule out trilateral summit with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Daniel Ioannisyan: Even during tensed days of 2018 revolution, there were not 400+ apprehended

Dollar continues to lose value in Armenia

Armenia President and Japanese Ambassador exchange views on bilateral agenda

Russia MFA: 3+3 format creates favorable conditions for dialogue between Yerevan and Baku, Yerevan and Ankara

Japanese government respects Sweden's decision to join NATO

Russia withdraws from Council of the Baltic Sea States

Spain wants to double military spending by 2030

Iran wants to resume mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry announces Ukraine's withdrawal from negotiations

Swedish FM signs application for NATO membership

Trilateral working group of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan to meet this month

Russia MFA: Moscow considers protests in Armenia internal affair

414 citizens apprehended by police in Yerevan

Kazakh President to visit Azerbaijan

Relatives of deceased servicemen block street adjacent to Court of Appeal

EU FMs approve decision to allocate another €500 million to Ukraine

Musk plans to sell SpaceX shares to be able to pay for Twitter deal

286 citizens apprehended in Yerevan

Armenia Foreign Minister heads to Brussels

Police apprehend 155 people in two hours of protests in Yerevan

Greece begins cooperation with US to purchase F-35 fighter jets

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan's son live on Facebook

Oil prices go down

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed

Among apprehended protesters is Armenia's ex-president son, Levon Kocharyan

Peaceful acts of disobedience start in Yerevan

102-year-old veteran still works and refuses to retire

Cyber gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rican government

Stoltenberg discusses with Cavusoglu decision of Finland and Sweden to become NATO members

EU faces recession if Russian gas supplies are cut off

Biden sends powerful team to UAE to restore frayed ties

Armenia PM meets Russian President

Bloomberg: Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year

EU FMs to provide Ukraine with additional 500 million euros

Saudi Arabia expects oil production of 13 million barrels per day by 2027

EU and US agree to cooperate to counter interruptions in supply of manufactured goods and food

EC clarifies how European companies can pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions

EU lowers its economic growth forecasts

Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new Prime Minister

Hungary receives no new proposals from EC on embargo on Russian oil imports

NEWS.am digest: Pashinyan arrives at CSTO summit in Moscow, Finland and Sweden to joint NATO

French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigns

Australia to invest over $310 million in creating Boeing combat UAVs

Leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway vow to keep Finland and Sweden safe

Azerbaijan conducts UAV drills

CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism

Former Erdogan ally warns of hyperinflation risk in Turkey

Melania Trump hints at her husband's re-nomination for president

Euractiv: Estonian PM urges to stop calling Putin

Pashinyan slams CSTO member states

Armenian health minister condemns violence against ambulance workers

Azerbaijani authorities organize tours to occupied Armenian Shushi

Belarus PM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

India says cryptocurrency threatens to 'dollarize' economy

CSTO declares readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO

Russian military open humanitarian corridor in Azovstal

Shell filling stations close in Russia

Command-staff exercises to be held in Armenia

Tokayev says situation in Afghanistan threatens stability of CSTO countries

South Korea tries to offer North Korea help to fight COVID-19

Drunk person attacked doctor in Yerevan

Pashinyan: CSTO countries should act as a united front on international platforms

Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden

CSTO countries leaders adopt several documents following summit in Moscow

Putin: US biolaboratories in Ukraine were essentially developing biological weapons

Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s

Turkey to receive first 4 unmanned helicopters within a year

CSTO leaders will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation

Fellow soldiers of died Armenian serviceman arrested

European gas futures trade slightly below Friday's settlement price

Doctor and ambulance driver attacked in Yerevan

Helicopter crash in South Korea

McDonald's leaves Russian market

Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid

Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO

Major action of disobedience to be held in Yerevan on Tuesday

Oil prices are falling

Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies

Iran hands over map of cooperation in oil and gas industry to Russia

Turkey Grand National Assembly Chairman visits Azerbaijan