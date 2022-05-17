German finance minister open to idea of ​​'seizing' Russian state assets

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is open to the idea of ​​"seizing" Russian state assets to finance Ukraine's reconstruction.

“I am politically open to the idea of seizing foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank. We are already having this discussion in the G7 and the EU, and there are proposals on the table,” Lindner told a group of European media outlets in an interview on Tuesday (17 May)

“For private assets, we have to see what is legally possible. We have to respect the rule of law, even if we are dealing with Russian oligarchs,” he added.

On the European Union's fiscal policy, Lindner indicated that he could compromise on the future regulation of the EU's debt rules.