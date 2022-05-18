Mexican President calls US economic embargo against Cuba 'policy of genocide'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba a "policy of genocide," Reuters reported.
Lopez Obrador, who has repeatedly called on the United States to lift the embargo, said earlier in May that he would not attend a U.S.-organized summit of the Americas next month unless all countries in the region were invited.
Speaking at another government press conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States "looks bad" for the way it has treated Cuba and called on Washington to lift the embargo. "This is a policy of genocide," Lopez Obrador said.
Still, he welcomed moves by the U.S. government that would ease some Trump-era restrictions on the island and increase U.S. visa processing for Cubans.