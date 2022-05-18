CNN: US is exploring ways to export corn and wheat from Ukraine

The United States is considering options for the export of wheat and corn from Ukraine, CNN reported, citing sources.

Washington is exploring a wide range of safe ways to transport food by sea, air and rail, and options are being considered with and without Russian approval. One of the key players in this issue, according to the TV company, is Turkey, which is involved in negotiations with Russia on this aspect.

The mentioned problem will become the main topic of discussion at the US-initiated conference on food security at the UN headquarters.

This forum will be held as part of the US presidency of the world organization in May. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in New York to participate in it, and the foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan and other countries whose names have not yet been disclosed are expected.