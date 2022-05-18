Sabah: Turkey sets 10 conditions for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

Turkey is going to hand over to Finland and Sweden, which have declared their intention to become NATO members, a manifesto of ten conditions, the Sabah newspaper writes on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, citing its sources, in order for Turkey to be in allied relations with these two countries, Ankara's ten conditions must be met. According to the newspaper, we are talking about clarifying the position of Finland and Sweden that the Kurdish Workers' Party and its derivatives banned in Turkey are terrorist organizations.

Turkey will demand from Sweden and Finland to stop accepting members of organizations that Ankara considers terrorist in parliaments, as well as to stop financial support for Kurdish formations under the guise of fighting the ISIS terrorist group.

Ankara, the article says, requires candidates for NATO membership to avoid contact with the leadership of the PKK, as well as to stop the "activities" of members of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen's organization banned in Turkey.

Turkey will demand from Stockholm and Helsinki to expedite the procedure for the extradition of wanted members of organizations banned on its territory, as well as stop supporting any actions against the security of Turkey.

Ankara invites Sweden and Finland to come up with a joint initiative to create a mechanism that will support regular consultations and close cooperation with Turkey in the fight against terrorism, the newspaper writes. According to it, Turkey will ask to cut off the cash flow of terrorist organizations, to block their bank accounts in the Scandinavian countries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara cannot say "yes" to Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO because it cannot believe their assurances of ties with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey. If Turkey agrees, NATO, according to Erdogan, will not be a security organization, but will become a place where there will be many representatives of terrorists.