277 peaceful protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning

Since early morning 277 peaceful protesters have been apprehended in Yerevan.
According to the police press service, all of them were apprehended under Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Violations - failure to obey police orders.
Peaceful civil disobedience actions continued in Yerevan from 8 a.m. demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.
Resistance movement participants in different parts of the Armenian capital block streets. Police are trying to restore traffic.
Disobedience actions have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May. On the previous day, 417 citizens were apprehended.