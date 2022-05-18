Deutsche Bank terminates relations with major Russian banks

The German Deutsche Bank has terminated relations with a number of Russian banks that had correspondent accounts in euros opened with it, RBC reported referring to sources in the financial market.

Deutsche Bank in mid-March 2022 sent a notice to Russian banks to close accounts on April 8. In fact, the accounts worked until April 7 inclusive and were closed on April 20, one of RBC's interlocutors said. He added that the decision affected many large credit institutions.

A second source confirmed that Deutsche Bank closed accounts for non-sanctioned banks back in March.

Now Deutsche Bank has a few correspondent accounts in small Russian banks that do not attract attention, which have few transactions, he said, adding that if the number of transactions at the bank grows, then Deutsche Bank closes the account.