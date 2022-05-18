News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Belarus Prime Minister arrives in Baku with a working visit
Belarus Prime Minister arrives in Baku with a working visit
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani media report that the two-day program includes meetings with Azerbaijani officials, a visit to the Ganja Automobile Plant, the scientific-production enterprise Iglim, as well as the international Caspian Agro and Inter Food exhibitions. Belarusian food industry enterprises, scientific organizations, concerns and holdings will take part in the exhibitions.

Besides, a business meeting of Azerbaijani and Belarusian business circles is planned as part of the visit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos