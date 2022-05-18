Belarus Prime Minister arrives in Baku with a working visit

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani media report that the two-day program includes meetings with Azerbaijani officials, a visit to the Ganja Automobile Plant, the scientific-production enterprise Iglim, as well as the international Caspian Agro and Inter Food exhibitions. Belarusian food industry enterprises, scientific organizations, concerns and holdings will take part in the exhibitions.
Besides, a business meeting of Azerbaijani and Belarusian business circles is planned as part of the visit.