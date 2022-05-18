Netherlands offers Swedes and Finns military protection

Sweden and Finland can count on military protection from the Netherlands and other European countries when they apply to NATO, said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, Euractiv reports.
Since Sweden and Finland are members of the EU, European security guarantees will apply in any case. There are more than enough possibilities, the politician said.
The ambassadors of Sweden and Finland previously officially handed over to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at headquarters in Brussels applications for joining the alliance.
The Secretary General said that NATO welcomes the submission of applications from these countries to join the organization. Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance will do everything necessary to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Stoltenberg also called on all interested parties, when deciding on the membership of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Alliance, to settle its security concerns with Ankara.