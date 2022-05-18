News
Wednesday
May 18
Wednesday
May 18
Armenia police: Yerevan is not paralyzed
Armenia police: Yerevan is not paralyzed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Neither Yerevan nor any state structure is paralyzed, the deputy head of the Armenian Police Ara Fidanyan said.

His remarks came at the session of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues of the parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, the police acted within the limits of the law and did not use any special means during the disobedience actions held for 20 days, except for using shields once.

 "The police clearly carry out their functions. Although some forces try to make it look like disproportionate force is being used," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
