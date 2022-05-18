Google's subsidiary in Russia to start bankruptcy proceedings

Google subsidiary in Russia has decided to begin bankruptcy proceedings.

This became known after the appearance of relevant records in Fedresource (The Unified Federal Register of legally significant information about the facts of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and other subjects of economic activity).

The text of the statement, placed on behalf of the General Director of "Google" Ltd. David Munro Sneddon, said about the plans to bankrupt the Russian "subsidiary" of Google due to the fact that the company "anticipates its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfill money obligations since 22 March, 2022". The format of the application also suggests that the organization may not be ready to pay salaries to employees on time, as well as to make mandatory payments.

“Google LLC is filing a notice of intent to file for bankruptcy (bankruptcy) by including a notice in the Unified Federal Register of information about the facts of the activities of legal entities,” the message says.