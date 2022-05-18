Yerevan police reportedly injured one of protests

Yerevan police have reportedly injured one of protests.

"The father of one of our heroes, Garik Galeyan, was detained, we came to understand what the problem is, on what basis he was detained, and, in general, how one can witness this," head of the parliamentary faction of the “I have the Honor” bloc Artur Vanetsyan noted.

According to him, he, MPs Tigran Abrahamyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan want to enter the building. “Today, more than 300 people have been brought to prison, we have citizens who have received bodily injuries. The information is not clear, but on the way we were told that the police had injured the eye of one of the citizens. Now he is in the Malayan hospital. At least he was taken to the hospital with a bloody eye,” Vanetsyan said.