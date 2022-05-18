Russia wants to withdraw from WTO and WHO

The State Duma of Russia will consider the proposals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the denunciation of the treaties on membership in the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization, the official "Parliamentary newspaper" reported referring to Vice-Speaker of the Duma Pyotr Tolstoy.

He called Russia's participation in international organizations "a graceless experience."

“Russia withdrew from the Council of Europe, now the next step is to withdraw from the WTO and the WHO, which have already neglected their obligations towards our country,” United Russia said.

According to Tolstoy, Moscow needs to revise treaties that do not benefit, but directly harm the country.

Talks on Russia's accession to the WTO lasted 18 years, from 1993 to 2011. The organization aims to develop the world economy and trade through the reduction of government barriers.