Ukraine exports wheat reserves from Odessa to Europe

Ukraine is taking alternative ways to export wheat reserves from the storage facilities of the Odessa port, RIA Novosti writes, citing a source.
“An alternative route has been developed through the ports of Reni and Izmail, from where they leave further along the Danube,” the source reports. According to him, grain is exported through three terminals with a capacity of 110,000 to 250,000 tons.
The source specified that about 200,000 wheat was stored in the Odessa port until February 24. In addition to grain, containers with goods began to be exported from the port of Odessa in April.