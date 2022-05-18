Protests erupt in Iranian provinces over rising prices for staples

Protests are growing in Iran against the government's decision to raise prices for basic products, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reported referring to the data of the activists.
Representatives of the Iranian leadership have not yet officially reported on the victims of the clashes.
On Tuesday, protests swept the province of Isfahan, and before that they had already begun in Khuzestan, Lorestan, Cheharmekhal and Bakhtiaria, Kohgiluy, Boyerakhmed and Ardabil. According to the channel, the protesters criticize the spiritual and political leaders of the country.
Last week, the Iranian authorities announced a significant increase in prices for vegetable oil, chicken, eggs and milk.
In 2019, protests arose in Iran due to higher fuel prices, and in 2021 due to interruptions in water supply, the TV channel reminds.