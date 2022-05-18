Rome strongly supports Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO

Rome strongly supports Finland's and Sweden's bid to join NATO and is ready to expedite internal procedures for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, Reuters reported.

The NATO membership bid is a clear response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threat it poses to peace in Europe, to our collective security, Draghi told reporters after meeting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Rome.

On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the NATO alliance.

Marin told reporters that a speedy membership ratification would be the best security guarantee for Finland and Sweden at this stage.

Now that the bids have been officially filed, the Scandinavian countries and their backers will face months of uncertainty as any resistance to their bids must be overcome and all 30 NATO members must approve expansion.

Italy also pledged to support Finland for the time necessary for her to become a member of the alliance.