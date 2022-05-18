News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Rome strongly supports Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO
Rome strongly supports Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Rome strongly supports Finland's and Sweden's bid to join NATO and is ready to expedite internal procedures for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, Reuters reported.

The NATO membership bid is a clear response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threat it poses to peace in Europe, to our collective security, Draghi told reporters after meeting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Rome.

On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the NATO alliance.

Marin told reporters that a speedy membership ratification would be the best security guarantee for Finland and Sweden at this stage.

Now that the bids have been officially filed, the Scandinavian countries and their backers will face months of uncertainty as any resistance to their bids must be overcome and all 30 NATO members must approve expansion.

Italy also pledged to support Finland for the time necessary for her to become a member of the alliance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey blocks launch of NATO negotiations on Finland and Sweden membership
The postponement raises doubts that NATO will be able to approve the first phase...
 Erdogan calls on NATO to respect his security concerns
"We always support the alliance, the allied spirit...
 Sabah: Turkey sets 10 conditions for Finland and Sweden to join NATO
Turkey will demand from Stockholm and Helsinki to expedite the procedure for the extradition...
 Sweden and Finland submit applications to NATO
The handover ceremony was broadcast on NATO's website...
 Biden to host Swedish and Finnish leaders to discuss their NATO membership bids
Joe Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö...
 Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership on May 18
"But strength is not generated by force alone...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos