News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels
António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced a plan to accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy, saying the war in Ukraine was a signal to the world to move away from fossil fuels.

Speaking at the launch of the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2021 report, Guterres described the findings as "a grim list of humanity's inability to cope with climate disruption."

"We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition before we incinerate our only home," the UN chief said in his pre-recorded message. "Time is running out."

"Today's State of the Climate report is a dismal litany of humanity's failure to tackle climate disruption," Guterres said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ursula von der Leyen proposes new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion
“Reconstruction should combine investment with reforms. In time it will help Ukraine on its European path...
 Media: Ukrainian military is being taken out of Azovstal in Mariupol
A total of 264 servicemen left Azovstal...
 EU FMs approve decision to allocate another €500 million to Ukraine
“We have decided to allocate an additional €500 million for the supply of arms...
 Russian military open humanitarian corridor in Azovstal
The Russian military imposed a silence regime in the Azovstal area...
 Putin: US biolaboratories in Ukraine were essentially developing biological weapons
“We have long sounded the alarm about US biological activity in the post-Soviet space...
 Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO
Finland is applying to join NATO, President Sauli Niinistö...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos