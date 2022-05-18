Armenia invites Egypt to cooperate in fight against corruption

The official visit of the Armenian Prosecutor General to Egypt continues. Today Artur Davtyan met with the Chairman of the Administrative Control Service of the Arab Republic of Egypt Hassan Abdel Shafi Ahmed Abdel Gan.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office and the Administrative Control Service in the areas of combating transnational crime, especially in terms of corruption, money laundering, asset recovery, were discussed. Artur Davtyan considered significant the fact that his visit is taking place at a time when Egypt is taking over the chairmanship of the conference of member countries of the UN Convention against Corruption.

Hasan Abdel Shafi Ahmed Abdel Gan confirmed the interest of the structure headed by him in deepening further cooperation with the RA Prosecutor's Office in the fight against crimes of particular importance for both countries.