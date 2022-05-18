Lithuanian President to arrive in Armenia

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausedene will arrive in Armenia on a two-day official visit.
Presidents Vahagn Khachaturian and Gitanas Nauseda will have a private conversation at the presidential residence after the official welcoming ceremony scheduled for May 20, followed by an expanded meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.
The Presidents of Armenia and Lithuania will then make press statements.
The delegation headed by the President of Lithuania will visit the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and will also tour the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide.
The Lithuanian delegation will also visit the Matenadaran named after Mesrop Mashtots.
Earlier, the President of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan.