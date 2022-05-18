Russia expects to launch work on delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russia expects that in the near future it will be possible to launch work on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We consistently support the establishment of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of Russia," said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“As it was enshrined in the tripartite statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan following the Sochi summit, it is necessary to take steps to increase the level of stability on the border of the two countries. This issue was discussed during the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Dushanbe," she said.

"Partners informed that they are close to completing the process of formation of national delegations. Russia has already formed its expert team. We expect that in the near future it will be possible to launch practical work on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I would also like to note that Russia has a unique expert potential in the field of delimitation and settlement of border disputes in the post-Soviet space. We will be happy to share our experience with Armenian and Azerbaijani friends within the framework of the commission's activities,” she added.