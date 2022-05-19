News
Elon Musk's SpaceX may become most valuable startup in US
Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX could become the most valuable startup in the U.S. as its valuation rose to more than $125 billion as a result of ongoing secondary market sales of shares, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The stock, which sells for about $72, has jumped in value from last October, when SpaceX shares were selling for $56.

In the capital-intensive business, SpaceX raised $337.4 million in December and $1.16 billion in equity financing last April, according to regulatory filings.

The company competes with former Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos' space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic in a growing constellation of commercial space ventures.

SpaceX has already launched numerous cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, including 19 launches this year alone.
