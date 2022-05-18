Father of Artsakh hero released on charges

The Armenian investigative committee has released on charges Garik Galeyan, the father of soldier killed in the 44-day war in Artsakh.
Galeyan was arrested early on Wednesday morning for “breaking into a military unit, gravely insulting and hurting” an army officer. His brother was arrested too. Garik Galeyan is one of the parents of those killed in the war, who think that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to blame for the death of their children and demand that he should be arrested and prosecuted.
The defense presented documents confirming the pregnancy of G. Galeyan's wife and a recent heart operation. In addition, the detainee Galeyan was diagnosed with a hypertensive crisis, at about 1 pm he was placed in the Astghik Medical Center.
However, given the above, as well as the absence of the need to keep Galeyan under arrest, a written undertaking not to leave was chosen as a preventive measure.
As part of the same case, Garik Galeyan's brother Artur Galeyan was detained. A petition for the arrest of A. Galeyan was submitted.