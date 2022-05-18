Several opposition MPs meet with Armenian police chief

Several opposition deputies meet with Armenian police chief Vahe Ghazaryan.
Parliament Vice Speaker, representative of the ARF Supreme Council Ishkhan Saghatelyan said at the police building that the Resistance movement has no problems with the police, their problem is Nikol Pashinyan, whose main support is the police.
“You must serve the Republic of Armenia, not this madman,” Saghatelyan said.
Saghatelyan presented the demands of the Resistance movement. The first is to suspend the activities of the police and hold them criminally liable for the use of violence against protesters and deputies these days.
The second is to find out who gave instructions and guarantees to police officers who acted illegally.
The third demand is addressed to the chief of police. Members of the Resistance movement demand that the chief of police condemn the barbaric actions committed these days. The last requirement is a meeting with the chief of police.