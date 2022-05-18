Family of soldiers fallen in 44-day war stay near Armenia investigative committee military department

Family of soldiers fallen during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war still stay near the Armenian investigative committee military department. They demand the release of the father of the deceased soldier Mkhitar Galeyan, Garik Galeyan, and his uncle, Artur Galeyan.
The Investigative Committee announced for several minutes that a preventive measure had been taken against Galeyan in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the country.
Galeyan was arrested early on Wednesday morning for “breaking into a military unit, gravely insulting and hurting” an army officer. His brother was arrested too.
Garik Galeyan is one of the parents of those killed in the war, who think that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to blame for the death of their children and demand that he should be arrested and prosecuted.