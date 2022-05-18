Erdogan's representative discusses with colleagues from Sweden, Finland entering NATO

The press secretary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Sweden and Finland, as well as Germany, the US and the UK, to discuss the application of Sweden and Finland for NATO membership.

In the context of Sweden's and Finland's applications for NATO membership, it was reported that concrete steps are expected to be taken to address Turkey's national security concerns. It was emphasized that if Turkey's expectations are not met, the process will not be able to move forward.

During the meetings, it was also emphasized that it is unacceptable to allow the existence of the terrorist organization PKK and supporters of the movement of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen in NATO member countries and other countries. It was stated that there should be no discrimination between terrorist organizations and that all forms of terrorism should be fought in a spirit of unity and solidarity.

Erdogan has accused the two countries of harboring members of the separatist PKK, and supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, which Gülen denies. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Erdogan also said that Sweden did not extradite 30 people whom Turkey considers linked to terrorism.

According to the data, it was also about the lifting of bans on the export of defense goods and sanctions against Turkey.

Earlier Wednesday, Erdogan told members of parliament that he expects NATO members to understand Turkey's security issues.