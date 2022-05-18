Russia has no intention to stop wheat supplies to Turkey

Russia does not intend to stop the supply of wheat to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, co-chairman of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission Alexander Novak told reporters, TASS noted.
“Sanctions do not prevent [supplies of wheat from the Russian Federation to Turkey], the question is in volumes. Our Ministry of Agriculture is in contact with the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkey, the issue of volume did not arise as a problematic issue,” he said.
The Ministry of Agriculture estimates grain exports from Russia in the 2021-2022 agricultural year at the level of 45-48 million tons. The ministry has not yet given a forecast for wheat supplies for export, however, according to the Grain Quality Assessment Center, the export of this crop can reach 37 million tons.