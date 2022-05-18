Cavusoglu says they have legitimate security concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Turkey supports NATO's "open door" policy and understands the desire of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, AP reported.
In doing so, he reiterated President Erdogan's demand that Turkey's security concerns be taken into account.
"We have also legitimate security concerns that they have been supporting terrorist organizations," said Cavusoglu, adding that another issue was export restrictions on Turkish defense products.
"We already expressed our concerns and I had a candid and direct talk with two colleagues," he said.