US and Turkey are committed to working closely to address current geopolitical challenges

The United States and Turkey are committed to working closely together to address current geopolitical challenges, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu within the framework of the US-Turkish strategic mechanism, during which the parties confirmed their close cooperation as NATO partners and allies.
Blinken and Cavusoglu intend to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue, as envisaged by the US-Turkish strategic mechanism.
They discussed ways and assessed concrete steps to intensify cooperation on defense, counter-terrorism, energy and food security, combat climate change and enhance trade ties, agreeing to intensify consultations on a number of regional issues.
They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's unacceptable war. In this context, the United States and Turkey reaffirmed their support for finding a solution to end the war, the statement said.