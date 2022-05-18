News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
US and Turkey are committed to working closely to address current geopolitical challenges
US and Turkey are committed to working closely to address current geopolitical challenges
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The United States and Turkey are committed to working closely together to address current geopolitical challenges, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu within the framework of the US-Turkish strategic mechanism, during which the parties confirmed their close cooperation as NATO partners and allies.

Blinken and Cavusoglu intend to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue, as envisaged by the US-Turkish strategic mechanism.

They discussed ways and assessed concrete steps to intensify cooperation on defense, counter-terrorism, energy and food security, combat climate change and enhance trade ties, agreeing to intensify consultations on a number of regional issues.

They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's unacceptable war. In this context, the United States and Turkey reaffirmed their support for finding a solution to end the war, the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: How Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden?
“When it comes to the membership process, I am very confident that we will reach consensus...
 Finnish President vows to commit to Turkey's security
"Finland has always had proud and good bilateral relations to Turkey...
 Stoltenberg is sure that differences between Turkey, Sweden and Finland will be resolved
"It is not uncommon in NATO to have differing opinions on major decisions...
 Turkey informs NATO it will say no to membership of Sweden and Finland
Finland and Sweden on Wednesday handed over to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg...
 Cavusoglu says they have legitimate security concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
In doing so, he reiterated President Erdogan's demand that Turkey's security concerns...
 Croatian president urges to follow Turkey's example and block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic urged to follow Turkey's example...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos